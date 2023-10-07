Open Menu

PLA Training Workshop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2023 | 03:40 PM

PLA training workshop

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) The Punjab Land Records Authority organised a one-day training workshop for staff, aimed to increase their efficiency in providing best delivery services to citizens on Saturday.

In the workshop, training was imparted to all Land Record Center staffers. The staff was trained by Director IT Osama bin Saeed, Additional Director Chaudhry Shafique and Legal Adviser Mughees Ahmad Malik.

In the workshop, the trainers imparted training to field staff on various sections of revenue including checking of fees as per the valuation table, correctness of records and Names in the Land Record Management System,Fard procedure, transfer of land as per the Land Revenue Act, e-registry, recheck of old registries, blocking of ownership/Khasra in the land record system, process of injunction, cancellation of injunction, verification of FBR fees.

During a question-and-answer session, the participants presented various suggestions for solutions and obstacles encountered during service delivery.

Director IT Osama-Bin-Saeed said that under the standard and organized system of computerized land administration in all cities of Punjab, easy and transparent provision of services at land record centers would be ensured.

Related Topics

Punjab FBR All Best

Recent Stories

MOCCAE and Tadweer sign MoU to launch global initi ..

MOCCAE and Tadweer sign MoU to launch global initiative to decarbonize waste man ..

1 hour ago
 FM Jilani to attend ECO Council of Ministers’ me ..

FM Jilani to attend ECO Council of Ministers’ meeting in Azerbaijan

2 hours ago
 Action against illegal activities to continue with ..

Action against illegal activities to continue with full force: COAS

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs strengthens partnerships with courie ..

Dubai Customs strengthens partnerships with courier companies to fuel e-commerce ..

2 hours ago
 WETEX, DSS 2023 highlight latest technologies, sol ..

WETEX, DSS 2023 highlight latest technologies, solutions for smart and sustainab ..

3 hours ago
 Threat email to kill PM Modi, Modi stadium receive ..

Threat email to kill PM Modi, Modi stadium received: Police

3 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afg ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wicket ..

Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wickets

3 hours ago
 Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in ..

Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in Asian Games

4 hours ago
 Karachiites burdened with more increase in power b ..

Karachiites burdened with more increase in power bills

5 hours ago
 UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as th ..

UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as the country’s first woman to s ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan