UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Places For Cattle Markets Specified

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 02:27 PM

Places for cattle markets specified

The district administration in a notification issued from Deputy Commissioner Office on Monday specified places for establishing sacrificial animal markets for upcoming Eidul Azha and warned that other than the specified locations establishing such markets will not be allowed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration in a notification issued from Deputy Commissioner Office on Monday specified places for establishing sacrificial animal markets for upcoming Eidul Azha and warned that other than the specified locations establishing such markets will not be allowed.

It said cattle markets can be established in Hazar Khwani, Naguman Chowk, Mera Sirakh, Northern By-pass, Bakhshu Pull, Kala Mandi, Chalghazi Baba, Sarband, Achini, Bazikhel, Badhber and Urmar.

Issuing warning, the notification said establishing cattle markets on both sides of Ring Road, inside Peshawar City, Municipal and Cantonment areas will not be allowed.

Wearing safety face mask will be compulsory in the limits of cattle markets besides children and people above 50 will not be allowed to enter such markets.

In case of any violation, legal action under NDMA Act will be initiated, the notification said.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Market From

Recent Stories

Six illegal colonies sealed in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Visit of Iraqi Prime Minister to Riyadh Delayed Du ..

4 minutes ago

Case Response based OPV begins in selected UCs of ..

4 minutes ago

&#039;Hope Probe&#039; enters history as a source ..

31 minutes ago

Saudi king, 84, admitted to hospital: royal court

4 minutes ago

Russia's Roscosmos Reports Problems During Install ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.