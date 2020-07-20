Places for cattle markets specified

The district administration in a notification issued from Deputy Commissioner Office on Monday specified places for establishing sacrificial animal markets for upcoming Eidul Azha and warned that other than the specified locations establishing such markets will not be allowed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration in a notification issued from Deputy Commissioner Office on Monday specified places for establishing sacrificial animal markets for upcoming Eidul Azha and warned that other than the specified locations establishing such markets will not be allowed.

It said cattle markets can be established in Hazar Khwani, Naguman Chowk, Mera Sirakh, Northern By-pass, Bakhshu Pull, Kala Mandi, Chalghazi Baba, Sarband, Achini, Bazikhel, Badhber and Urmar.

Issuing warning, the notification said establishing cattle markets on both sides of Ring Road, inside Peshawar City, Municipal and Cantonment areas will not be allowed.

Wearing safety face mask will be compulsory in the limits of cattle markets besides children and people above 50 will not be allowed to enter such markets.

In case of any violation, legal action under NDMA Act will be initiated, the notification said.