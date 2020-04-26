Places for emergency 'Panahgahs' identified, says focal person

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :The management of shelter homes has identified multiple places to set up the emergency 'Panahgahs' in the Federal Capital, which is expected to see an influx of migrant workers due to reopening of the construction sector.

"Eight buildings belonging to the public and private sectors have been marked in capital, where at least two 'Panahgahs' will be established on emergency basis to facilitate proper implementation of the social distancing concept at Panahgahs," said Prime Minister's focal person on shelter homes Naseem ur Rehman.

Talking to media during his visit to the G-9 'Panah Gah', he said the selected facilities included six government schools and two private hostels, which were located near Tarlai and Bhara Kahu shelter homes.

"The criteria for selection of places is based on easy access and not to be far from the existing 'Panahgahs' so that the spillover can be coordinated efficiently," he said, pointing out strategy of government for serving poor and homeless in post-coronavirus situation.

As per new strategy, he said social distancing was being practiced at the shelter homes to ensure safety of its dwellers from the deadly virus. "As of now, a safe distance of four to six feet is maintained in the sleeping areas," he added.

Naseem said the idea of establishing more 'Panahgahs' on emergency basis was meant to make sure distance among the beds of its residents, which was a vital precautionary measure to check COVID- 19 spread.

The focal person said more places were being examined to set up emergency 'Panahgahs' in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad which were expecting rise in migrant workers from small cities and towns due to start of construction activities.

"In collaboration with the district administrations of twin cities, a series of advocacy and social mobilization activities is being done to arrange the buildings from prominent persons who are among the first responders to serve a social cause," he maintained.

He said response of business community in that regard was tremendous as they wanted to partner with a government that had been taking practical steps to serve a long neglected segment of the society.

Naseem said management would extend formal request to the Federal Directorate of education shortly to get its approval for creation of emergency 'Panahgahs' at the identified government schools.

To a query, he said, management had decided to double the number of Panahgahs in the twin cities due to expected boost in the construction activities. "We are intending to raise the number of Panahgahs to 10 from five."To another query he said, "Safe and secure premises with basic services of water, sanitation and hygiene are part of values that inspire us to build a multi-faceted partnership to provide safe and healthy shelter to the poor and needy across the country."