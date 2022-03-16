Plague of plagiarism destroying youth, says Education minister Mir Naseebullah Mari

Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Mari said on Wednesday that the plague of plagiarism is destroying our young generation like termites

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Mari said on Wednesday that the plague of plagiarism is destroying our young generation like termites.

While talking to reporters during a visit to Matriculation Examination Centers at Government Girls middle school Mission Road and Grammar School, he said that cheating in exams are real threat however, all possible steps are being taken to ensure this evil is curbed effectively.

Provincial Education Minister further said"The government is using all available resources for the betterment of education. " In this regard, any negligence would not be tolerated. About the matriculation exams, he said that 391 centers have been set up across Balochistan in connection with the annual matriculation examinations 2022, while 48 male and 21 female centers have been set up in Quetta in which more than 1200 supervisory staff has been deployed.

"A total of 132,671 students in the province are participating in the annual matriculation examinations," he maintained.

Replying to a question, Mir Naseebullah Mari said that the process of imparting training to the teachers across the province for uniform curriculum was being started soon so that they could better equip the students with the ornaments of education.

"At the beginning of the academic year 2022, the supply of books has been ensured in educational institutions across the province," he said.

"If any book is not available, its availability will be ensured soon,"he added.