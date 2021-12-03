UrduPoint.com

Plaintiff Held For Taking Bribe To Change Statement

Fri 03rd December 2021 | 02:59 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested plaintiff on charges of collecting hefty bribe to relieve Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) from lawful proceeding in a physical assault case.

The woman plaintiff identified as Balqees Bibi reportedly had taken Rs. 5 million from ASI Imtiaz Sehrani to change her statement to protect him from official proceeding.

The woman had accused Imtiaz Sherani of subjecting him to sexual assault while recording statement during investigation held in some criminal case.

City police upon order of DPO Hassan Iqbal, took notice into the issue and directed to proceed for further enquiry. It had arrested conducted raid midnight of yesterday and arrested the plaintiff along with the witnesses who were present at the time of recording her statement to the said investigation officer.

They were booked under section of the 213 and 214 of Pakistan Penal Code Act. Further investigation was underway.

