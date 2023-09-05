Plaintiff of physical assault abducted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BHUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :A girl who was allegedly subjected to physical assault in a bus was missing in today's court proceeding and her father alleged that her daughter was abducted by the accused party.

Following a statement to the court, Thana City B-division Rahim Yar Khan registered an FIR against the Manager of a private Bus Company, Rafique and his associate Shafqat among three unidentified accused persons.

It is pertinent to mention here that the victim, Laiba as the bus hostess moved the session court that she was assaulted by the accused persons on the bus.

The case was registered by Daniwal Police Station Vehari. The hearing date was fixed for September 5, but the plaintiff could not appear in court.

Wahab Baolch, the plaintiff's lawyer told the court that his client was kidnapped and Police registered the case against the said nominated persons on the report of the victim's father.

The father of an allegedly abducted girl informed the court that the accused were booked already with the police station of Vehari.

The company manager of the bus service who is among the nominees in the case was also present during the court's proceeding.