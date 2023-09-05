Open Menu

Plaintiff Of Physical Assault Abducted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Plaintiff of physical assault abducted

BHUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :A girl who was allegedly subjected to physical assault in a bus was missing in today's court proceeding and her father alleged that her daughter was abducted by the accused party.

Following a statement to the court, Thana City B-division Rahim Yar Khan registered an FIR against the Manager of a private Bus Company, Rafique and his associate Shafqat among three unidentified accused persons.

It is pertinent to mention here that the victim, Laiba as the bus hostess moved the session court that she was assaulted by the accused persons on the bus.

The case was registered by Daniwal Police Station Vehari. The hearing date was fixed for September 5, but the plaintiff could not appear in court.

Wahab Baolch, the plaintiff's lawyer told the court that his client was kidnapped and Police registered the case against the said nominated persons on the report of the victim's father.

The father of an allegedly abducted girl informed the court that the accused were booked already with the police station of Vehari.

The company manager of the bus service who is among the nominees in the case was also present during the court's proceeding.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Police Station Company Rahim Yar Khan Vehari September FIR Court

Recent Stories

Medlab Middle East to kick off in Dubai on Februar ..

Medlab Middle East to kick off in Dubai on February

18 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat firs ..

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first against Afghanistan

59 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

1 hour ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch over INR 5.7m each

1 hour ago
 ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a H ..

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a Historic Tour to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico ..

Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico to invest in Pakistan

2 hours ago
EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiati ..

EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiative to plant mangrove trees for ..

3 hours ago
 Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to pro ..

Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to provide relief to electricity con ..

3 hours ago
 ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication e ..

ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication emergency plan

3 hours ago
 IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elah ..

IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elahi

4 hours ago
 UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan