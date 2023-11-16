Open Menu

Plaintiff Seeks Shah Nawaz’s Death Sentence In Sara Inam Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Plaintiff seeks Shah Nawaz’s death sentence in Sara Inam case

The plaintiff's lawyer in the Sara Inam case has formally requested the District and Session Court of Islamabad to impose the death sentence on Sara Inam's husband, Shah Nawaz Ameer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The plaintiff's lawyer in the Sara Inam case has formally requested the District and Session Court of Islamabad to impose the death sentence on Sara Inam's husband, Shah Nawaz Ameer.

Judge Nasir Jawed Rana heard the Sara Inam murder case on Thursday, where the main accused, Shah Nawaz Ameer, was presented before the court.

During the course of the hearing, the plaintiff’s lawyer, Rao Abdul Raheem, argued that Sara Inam’s photographs were discovered on the mobile phone of the accused. These images purportedly depicted Sara's lifeless body shrouded in a piece of cloth, along with the assassin's weapon. He added that the incident occurred at the residence of Shah Nawaz Ameer.

In a shocking revelation, the plaintiff's lawyer, citing the post-mortem report of Sara Inam, disclosed harrowing details of the extent of brutality inflicted upon her. He mentioned that reports indicated severe pre-mortem torture on Sara Inam's body, accompanied by a fractured skull.

Concluding his arguments, the legal representative for the plaintiff asserted that the case of Sara Inam closely paralleled the Noor Muqadam murder trial. Consequently, the lawyer urged the court to prescribe the death penalty for Shah Nawaz Ameer, contending that all available evidence unequivocally substantiated his culpability.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Islamabad Mobile Nasir All Weapon Court

Recent Stories

IHC grants extension in Imran Khan’s jail trial ..

IHC grants extension in Imran Khan’s jail trial adjournment until Nov 20

3 minutes ago
 Sun obscures as indicators mark smog level unhealt ..

Sun obscures as indicators mark smog level unhealthy

6 minutes ago
 Seminar on "Youth for A Cooler Planet" held in Chi ..

Seminar on "Youth for A Cooler Planet" held in Chitral

6 minutes ago
 Govt approves Telecom Infrastructure sharing frame ..

Govt approves Telecom Infrastructure sharing framework

6 minutes ago
 First ever Pak women journalist body NWJF organise ..

First ever Pak women journalist body NWJF organised

6 minutes ago
 Solangi to represent Pakistan at Maldives Presiden ..

Solangi to represent Pakistan at Maldives President's oath-taking ceremony

5 minutes ago
Three-day "Book Fair" to commence at LPC from Nov ..

Three-day "Book Fair" to commence at LPC from Nov 17

5 minutes ago
 Dr Kazim takes over as Nishtar Hospital MS

Dr Kazim takes over as Nishtar Hospital MS

5 minutes ago
 Water level in Mangla Dam reduces as seasonal dis ..

Water level in Mangla Dam reduces as seasonal discharge of water from fully-cli ..

5 minutes ago
 KP Governor announces establishment of KMU's campu ..

KP Governor announces establishment of KMU's campus in DI Khan

43 minutes ago
 Solangi rebuts reports regarding visits of Int’l ..

Solangi rebuts reports regarding visits of Int’l organizations’ officials to ..

44 minutes ago
 JUI to organize Shaheed-e-Islam and Tofan-e-Aqsa c ..

JUI to organize Shaheed-e-Islam and Tofan-e-Aqsa conference on November 30 in La ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan