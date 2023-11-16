Plaintiff seeks Shah Nawaz’s death sentence in Sara Inam case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The plaintiff's lawyer in the Sara Inam case has formally requested the District and Session Court of Islamabad to impose the death sentence on Sara Inam's husband, Shah Nawaz Ameer.

Judge Nasir Jawed Rana heard the Sara Inam murder case on Thursday, where the main accused, Shah Nawaz Ameer, was presented before the court.

During the course of the hearing, the plaintiff’s lawyer, Rao Abdul Raheem, argued that Sara Inam’s photographs were discovered on the mobile phone of the accused. These images purportedly depicted Sara's lifeless body shrouded in a piece of cloth, along with the assassin's weapon. He added that the incident occurred at the residence of Shah Nawaz Ameer.

In a shocking revelation, the plaintiff's lawyer, citing the post-mortem report of Sara Inam, disclosed harrowing details of the extent of brutality inflicted upon her. He mentioned that reports indicated severe pre-mortem torture on Sara Inam's body, accompanied by a fractured skull.

Concluding his arguments, the legal representative for the plaintiff asserted that the case of Sara Inam closely paralleled the Noor Muqadam murder trial. Consequently, the lawyer urged the court to prescribe the death penalty for Shah Nawaz Ameer, contending that all available evidence unequivocally substantiated his culpability.