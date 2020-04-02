UrduPoint.com
Plan Afoot For Ration Supply To The Needy: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:42 AM

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid met philanthropists and welfare organizations to chalk out a strategy for the support to the marginalized population in Punjab in the wake of Corona restrictions at the Deputy Commissioner office, here on Wednesday

Executive Director Akhuwat Dr. Amjad Saqib and Professor Hussain Jaffery were also present in the meeting along with notable members of leading welfare organizations. Akhuwat, one of world's largest interest free micro finance and social development organizations, has already started a program for ration supply to the marginalized.

The Minister apprised the participants of the Punjab government plan to provide supplies and essentials to the labourers and street vendors.

The Minister said, "We are preparing lists of labourers and street vendors at Union Council level so that support is provided to them. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has given us this task of ensuring livelihood of these marginalized groups of the society who are most affected by the restrictions. We are working with the philanthropists to provide essential rations like flour, rice, pulses, sugar, ghee or edible oil, soaps and other daily consumables."Dr. Yasmin Rashid further said, "We are fully aware of the problems of the common man. We are trying our best to provide relief to the needy. At the same time, we are making all out efforts to combat the Corona threat."

