UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plan Afoot To Develop Road For Shortening Travel Time From Sukkur To Karachi: Nisar Khuhro

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

Plan afoot to develop road for shortening travel time from Sukkur to Karachi: Nisar Khuhro

Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister for Works and Services, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Tuesday said that we are working on a plan to shorten the travel time from Sukkur to Karachi by introducing a new road that would have bypasses and bridges at various places

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ):Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister for Works and Services, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Tuesday said that we are working on a plan to shorten the travel time from Sukkur to Karachi by introducing a new road that would have bypasses and bridges at various places.

Khuhro said this while addressing to the participants of a certificate distribution ceremony organized by the Project Management Unit, Works and Service department, at a hotel here, said a statement.

He said that as much as 800 kilometers roads will be constructed in Sindh during the next year 2021. A comprehensive road infrastructure is being laid in collaboration of Asian Development Bank (ADB), he added.

He said that we have most experienced and trained teams of engineers to carry out development projects especially in roads sector.

Khuhro lauded the Services of Project Director Sindh Provincial Roads Improvement Project Mushtaque Ahmed Memon for carrying and completion of training sessions of Sindh Road network master plan and road assets management system (RAMS) under the works and services department Government of Sindh.

Earlier, Mushtaque Memon, while welcoming the chief guest briefed various aspects of training and project in detail.

On the occasion, Nisar Khuhro was honored with traditional Ajrak and Sindhi Cap by the Project Director.

Later, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro distributed certificates amongst the Trained Engineers and Assistant Engineers.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Hotel Road Sukkur Asian Development Bank From Government

Recent Stories

PFMA KP demands facilitation of flour industry

17 minutes ago

Imran Raza appointed ACC Faisalabad

17 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to org ..

17 minutes ago

Russian Agriculture Watchdog Allows Tomato Supplie ..

17 minutes ago

US Urges China to Release Immediately Citizen Jour ..

17 minutes ago

WHO warns coronavirus pandemic is 'not necessaril ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.