Plan afoot to develop road for shortening travel time from Sukkur to Karachi: Nisar Khuhro

Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister for Works and Services, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Tuesday said that we are working on a plan to shorten the travel time from Sukkur to Karachi by introducing a new road that would have bypasses and bridges at various places

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ):Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister for Works and Services, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Tuesday said that we are working on a plan to shorten the travel time from Sukkur to Karachi by introducing a new road that would have bypasses and bridges at various places.

Khuhro said this while addressing to the participants of a certificate distribution ceremony organized by the Project Management Unit, Works and Service department, at a hotel here, said a statement.

He said that as much as 800 kilometers roads will be constructed in Sindh during the next year 2021. A comprehensive road infrastructure is being laid in collaboration of Asian Development Bank (ADB), he added.

He said that we have most experienced and trained teams of engineers to carry out development projects especially in roads sector.

Khuhro lauded the Services of Project Director Sindh Provincial Roads Improvement Project Mushtaque Ahmed Memon for carrying and completion of training sessions of Sindh Road network master plan and road assets management system (RAMS) under the works and services department Government of Sindh.

Earlier, Mushtaque Memon, while welcoming the chief guest briefed various aspects of training and project in detail.

On the occasion, Nisar Khuhro was honored with traditional Ajrak and Sindhi Cap by the Project Director.

Later, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro distributed certificates amongst the Trained Engineers and Assistant Engineers.