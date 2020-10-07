UrduPoint.com
Plan Afoot To Enhance Hydel Generation Share To 50 Per Cent By 2050

Plan afoot to enhance hydel generation share to 50 per cent by 2050

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has embarked upon a plan to enhance low-cost hydel generation share to 50 per cent in total country's energy mix by 2050

Sources told APP here that current the total share of hydel generation was about 30 per cent in the total energy mix.

Sources told APP here that current the total share of hydel generation was about 30 per cent in the total energy mix.

They said various mega projects were under progress to increase environmental friendly energy in the national grid station. Some of the projects included 800 MW Mohammad dam, 4500 MW Diamer Basha dam, 4320 MW Dasu, 1410 MW Tarbela 5th Extension Project and Kurram Tangi dam etc.

These projects would not only generate low cost electricity but also store million acre feet water for irrigation and drinking purpose.

The sources said that more than 20 million acre barren land could be brought under plough by ensuring availability of water through developing water storages in the country.

They said WAPDA has planned to add two MAF to water storage capacity and 828 megawatt (MW) hydropower generation capacity up to 2025 in short term, another eight MAF water storage and 5653 MW power generation up to 2030 in medium term and 28 MAF water storage and 6245 MW generation capacity up to 2050 in long term with completion of its various projects.

It is pertinent to mention here that in last decade, WAPDA had completed Mangla Dam Raising (2.88 MAF), Gomal Zam Dam (0.892 MAF), Satpara Dam (0.053 MAF) and Darawat Dam (0.089 MAF) to store water.

They said WAPDA was also planning to construct Kurram Tangi Dam Stage-II (0.90 MAF), Chiniot Dam (0.85 MAF), Shyok Dam (5.0 MAF), Akhori Dam (6.0 MAF), Dudhnial Dam (1.00 MAF), Skardu Dam (3.20 MAF) and Sindh Barrage (2.00 MAF) to cope with the issues of water shortage in the country.

