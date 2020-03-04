UrduPoint.com
Plan Afoot To Enhance NIRM Capacity To 300 Beds: Senate Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:43 PM

The Senate on Wednesday was apprised that National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) was planning to upgrade and improve its existing physical infrastructure and replacement of old electro medical equipments with new ones as well as to enhance the bed capacity from 160-to 300-bed to cater the increasing load of patients and referral cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Senate on Wednesday was apprised that National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) was planning to upgrade and improve its existing physical infrastructure and replacement of old electro medical equipments with new ones as well as to enhance the bed capacity from 160-to 300-bed to cater the increasing load of patients and referral cases.

In a written reply, the House was informed that the newly acquired land measuring 4167 sq-yards would be utilized for building a new multi-storied structure, the PC-II of which has been approved.

Bids have been opened a few days backs, it was further said.

New Neurology, Orthosis, Prosthesis, Dental Surgery and Rehab departments would be established in the new building. Another PC-I valuing Rs. 222-million for purchase and replacement of Electro Medial Equipments has been approved and tenders have been floated in the newspapers by the Technical/ Financial Committee constituted for the specific purpose.

