Plan afoot to generate 100,000 MW from indigenous resources

The incumbent government has devised a plan to generate 100,000 MW electricity from indigenous resources by 2047 aimed at ensuring energy security

Under the plan, share of indigenous energy would be enhanced to 80 percent to get rid of expensive energy based on imported fuel.

Sources told APP here that Renewable Energy (RE) policy had already been chalked out with the consultation of all stakeholders to materialize the plan.

Sindh and Balochistan would be the major beneficiaries as many solar and wind projects would be set up in these provinces, they said.

The policy targets increasing the share of alternative energy in the energy mix up to a level of 20% by 2025 and 30% by 2030. Some 8000 MW would be added through RE by 2025 and its share would be increased to 30,000 MW by 2030, they added.

The incumbent government revived all RE projects to provide maximum relief to the consumers.

Similarly, the government has also enhanced the transmission capacity by 5500 MW during the last two years owing to which over 25000 MW could easily be transmitted now while earlier the system's transmission capacity was only 18,000 MW, they added.

In past the NTDC 500 KV and 220 KV stations always witnessed frequent tripping particularly in winter season, however, not a single tripping incident occurred after up-grading the transmission system.

Work on various mega projects including Diamer Basha, Mohmand dams and other hydel projects have been kicked off to get cheap hydel electricity.

