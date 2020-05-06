Plan afoot to increase water use efficiency by 30 per cent

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Under strategic target 2030, Ministry of Water Resources will increase water use efficiency by 30 per cent and reduce conveyance loss by 33 per cent.

Sources told APP here, the under the plan, new reservoirs would also be developed for storing at least 10 million acre feet water.

Similarly, they said Rs 3066 billion investment plan was proposed under the said strategic target 2030.

Giving the breakup, they said a sum of Rs 1600 billion investment would be made on water storage projects, Rs 800 billion on water conservation, Rs 150 billion on drainage, Rs 186 billion for flood control, Rs 300 billion for rehabilitation of irrigation system and Rs 30 billion for water logging and salinity research programme.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is a water stressed country with growing population. The per capita water availability in Pakistan has also reduced to less than 100- meter per annum due to increasing population which was 5,260 cubic meter per annum in 1951.

