Plan Being Developed For Utilization Of Precious Government Land

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:29 PM

Plan being developed for utilization of precious government land

The Ministry of Housing and Works is working to develop a plan of action regarding best utilization of precious government land including those occupied by government houses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Housing and Works is working to develop a plan of action regarding best utilization of precious government land including those occupied by government houses.

According to the spokesperson of Ministry of Housing and Works, a report has been formally presented to the Prime Minister's Office regarding efforts and steps being taken by the ministry for welfare of the common man.

The spokesperson said that the ministry and its attached departments were working to improve their performance having the sole purpose to bring comfort in the lives of people.

He said their first priority was to resolve the public issues in an efficient manner and directions were being issued by the ministry to the subordinate departments for the same purpose from time to time.

