Plan being devised for promotion of tourism

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::Commissioner Multan division Iftikhar Sahu has said that a plan is being devised for promotion of tourism as per the vision of Prime Minister. He directed the officials concerned to take steps for restoration of recreational places of the city for Multanites.

The Commissioner expressed these views during his visit to Fort Qasim Bagh, Stadium Food Street and Damdma here on Sunday. He said that there was dire need to highlight the culture and tradition of the city at international level.

He said that display centre of small industries would be set up outside the stadium for promotion of tourism.

He said that the district government was directed for preparation of plan regarding restoration of food street. He said that double-decker bus would be a positive recreation for the people.

He directed the officials to devise a plan for renovation of Damdma and restoration of stadium. Additional Deputy Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmad, Director Development Waqas Khan and other officials were also present on the occasion.