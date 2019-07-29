Plan being evolved to curb illegal wildlife trade

A plan with the active participation of stakeholders is being evolved to control illegal wildlife trade in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ):A plan with the active participation of stakeholders is being evolved to control illegal wildlife trade in the country.

Zoological Survey of Pakistan sources told APP that on the direction of PTI government, effective and steering initiatives under the umbrella of Revival of Forestry & Wildlife Resources in Pakistan were being taken.

The government directed the departments concerned to take concrete steps to develop a proposal and immediately undertake inventory of endangered wildlife species and their habitats across the country, they informed.

They further said that the government had also issued directions for the revival and management of internationally recognized wildlife habitats including Khunjrab National Park (GB), Khirthar National Park (Sindh), Hingol National Park (Baluchistan), Chitral Gol National Park (KPK), Lal Suhanara National Park and Salt Range area (Punjab), Machiara National Park (AJK) and Margalla Hills National Park (ICT).

WWF former senior official Dr Ijaz while lauding the government measures, said that institutional and administrative steps of the PTI government for protection of habitat and inventory for endangered wildlife species would help a great deal to achieve the desired goals.

He said that WWF-Pakistan as its initiative for combating illegal wildlife trade initiative had been working closely with relevant government departments towards effective tackling poaching and illegal trade of wildlife in general.

Punjab wildlife department senior official said the Punjab government had taken serious measures through building capacities of the relevant law enforcement agencies to monitor and control wildlife crimes.

The Punjab government through its current initiatives is supporting the conservation of reptiles by creating awareness on the ecological importance of turtles, reducing by-catch of turtles, and introducing sustainable fishing practices, he said.

To a question, he said that provincial wildlife departments were also making notable efforts towards protection of wildlife such as enhanced protection to reptiles, effective vigilance over poaching and illegal trade.

"Freshwater turtles are legally protected in Pakistan due to which their capturing and selling either alive or their body parts/derivatives or keeping them as pets is illegal," he added.