Plan being evolved to enforce laws on environment: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Muhammad Rizwan on Wednesday said that a comprehensive plan was being evolved with consultation of all stakeholders to ensure implementation on laws pertaining to environmental pollution.

He was speaking in a meeting presided over by Provincial Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat at the Environment Protection Department (EPD) here. The meeting was convened to review impacts of polythene bags on environment.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, Secretary EPD Salman Ijaz, representatives from the Pakistan Plastic Bags Manufacturing Association and other officials also attended the meeting.

Various suggestions to impose a ban on the use of plastic bangs were came under the discussion.

However, matters relating to size and thickness of plastic bags were decided with consensus between the EPD and the association. It was agreed to enhance thickness of a plastic bag from 15 micron to 50 micron while size would be 12x15.

Provincial Minister Muhammad Rizwan said that the government did not intend to take away businesses of people attached with this industry, however, it could not be allowed to play with lives of the masses.

On this occasion, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat said plastic bags were creating health issues for the masses besides polluting the environment.

He said the government wanted permanent solution of problems while protecting interests of people as well as of the business community.