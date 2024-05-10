Open Menu

Plan Being Implemented To Increase Soybean Cultivation: Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 09:23 PM

Plan being implemented to increase soybean cultivation: Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Friday said that the plan to increase the cultivation and production of soybean in Punjab was being implemented as per the direction of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Friday said that the plan to increase the cultivation and production of soybean in Punjab was being implemented as per the direction of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.

He said this while inspecting trials of different types of soybeans at University of Agriculture Faisalabad, said a press release issued here.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that soybean cultivation in the province would help reduce its import bill. While giving instructions, he said, that the field staff of the Agriculture department should provide awareness to the farmers about the latest soybean production technology.

As a result of the efforts and experiments of agricultural scientists in Punjab, varieties of good productivity had been introduced, he said and added that Soybean was an excellent source of protein and edible oil.

He further said that local soybean production would be beneficial for the poultry industry.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that local soybean production would save a good amount of foreign exchange which was used for its import. There would be an increase in the production of edible oil in the country, he added. The higher protein content in soybeans would result in higher quality poultry feed.

On this occasion, Faisalabad Agriculture University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan said that soybean trials had been conducted at 171 places on 700 acres of land in Punjab. According to the climate of Punjab province, soybean could be successfully cultivated twice in a year, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Exchange Import Punjab Agriculture Oil Industry University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Housing Ministry prioritizes transparency in provi ..

Housing Ministry prioritizes transparency in providing accommodation to federal ..

1 minute ago
 NGO donates wheelchairs to enhance accessibility & ..

NGO donates wheelchairs to enhance accessibility & mobility for patients

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches expanded health service progr ..

3 minutes ago
 Minister highlights major health projects launched ..

Minister highlights major health projects launched by CM Maryam

3 minutes ago
 Mongolian envoy for boosting bilateral economic ti ..

Mongolian envoy for boosting bilateral economic ties

38 seconds ago
 GKMC achieves hundred percent results in MBBS exam ..

GKMC achieves hundred percent results in MBBS examination

3 minutes ago
Secretary Human Rights Dept calls for setting up d ..

Secretary Human Rights Dept calls for setting up district level offices

7 minutes ago
 Vaccination play effective role to prevent the spr ..

Vaccination play effective role to prevent the spread of typhoid: Rashid Khan

7 minutes ago
 Drive lunched to educate on proper household waste ..

Drive lunched to educate on proper household waste disposal

7 minutes ago
 PFA destroys 300kg of dead chicken

PFA destroys 300kg of dead chicken

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt committed to clean the environment of K ..

Sindh Govt committed to clean the environment of Karachi: Mayor Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Langov annoyed over law and order in Balochsitan

Langov annoyed over law and order in Balochsitan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan