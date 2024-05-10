- Home
Plan Being Implemented To Increase Soybean Cultivation: Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 09:23 PM
Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Friday said that the plan to increase the cultivation and production of soybean in Punjab was being implemented as per the direction of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz
He said this while inspecting trials of different types of soybeans at University of Agriculture Faisalabad, said a press release issued here.
Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that soybean cultivation in the province would help reduce its import bill. While giving instructions, he said, that the field staff of the Agriculture department should provide awareness to the farmers about the latest soybean production technology.
As a result of the efforts and experiments of agricultural scientists in Punjab, varieties of good productivity had been introduced, he said and added that Soybean was an excellent source of protein and edible oil.
He further said that local soybean production would be beneficial for the poultry industry.
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that local soybean production would save a good amount of foreign exchange which was used for its import. There would be an increase in the production of edible oil in the country, he added. The higher protein content in soybeans would result in higher quality poultry feed.
On this occasion, Faisalabad Agriculture University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan said that soybean trials had been conducted at 171 places on 700 acres of land in Punjab. According to the climate of Punjab province, soybean could be successfully cultivated twice in a year, he added.
