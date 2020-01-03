UrduPoint.com
Plan Being Made For Proper Documentation Of Jewelery Industry: Chairman FBR

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 12:00 AM

Plan being made for proper documentation of jewelery industry: Chairman FBR

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Shabbar Zaidi on Thursday said that present government had set new targets for tax collection and documentation of jewelry industry.

New target has been set for collecting tax while documentation of jewelery industry would also be made to streamline the system, he stated talking to a private news channel program.

Two thousand and eighty billion rupees tax collection have been made during the period of last six months, he stated.

Some seventy one billion rupees have also been collected from five export sectors, he added.

In reply to a question, the Chairman FBR said, we were going to introduce "point of sales system" on restaurants. The restaurants were charging 16 percent tax from their customers but they least bother to deposit tax to the concerned department, he stated. The business which links with marriages would also be streamlined, he said.

All important measures were being taken to catch tax evaders across the country, he said. To another question, Shabbar Zaidi said there were some areas in the "Real Estate" business, where an effective evaluation needed to check the system.

