Plan Being Made To Prevent Mental Diseases In Balochistan: Liaqat Shahwani

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:37 PM

Plan being made to prevent mental diseases in Balochistan: Liaqat Shahwani

Balochistan Government's Spokesman Liaquat Shahwani Friday said that the incumbent government was making comprehensive plan to control mental diseases in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan Government's Spokesman Liaquat Shahwani Friday said that the incumbent government was making comprehensive plan to control mental diseases in the province.

In a massage on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, he said the observance of the day was aimed to create awareness among the people for preventing mental illness.

He said thousands of people with mental illness were not only unaware about the disease but also depriving their human rights after they left alone in society due to their illness.

"All such disabled people deserve our sympathy, special attention and friendly attitude", he said.

Liaqat Shahwani said unfortunately, the rate of mental illness is on the rise due to a number of social factors, adding that the provincial government was making a comprehensive plan to address this issue.

The government was taking practical steps for the rehabilitation of mentally handicapped patients, he said.

