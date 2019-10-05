Plan being prepared to avert breakout of dengue next year: Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has said effective steps have been taken to control the dengue fever.Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Saturday, he said ninety teams have been deployed in the federal capital for spraying and fumigation purposes

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th October, 2019) Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has said effective steps have been taken to control the dengue fever.Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Saturday, he said ninety teams have been deployed in the Federal capital for spraying and fumigation purposes.

He said the people should also take precautionary measures against the dengue.He said a plan is also being prepared to avert the breakout of dengue next year.