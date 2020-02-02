Plan being prepared to invest billions of dollars on technology projects: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said planning was being made to invest billions of Dollars on technology projects.

"We would spend a huge amount in science and technology schemes in the next three to ten years, and the young talent would be invited to exhibit their skills they had in technology sector," he stated while speaking in a private tv channel programme.

Commenting on Khewra Salt Mine, located in north of Pind Dadan Khan of Jhelum District, he said efforts were being made to bring foreign investment to this region so that Khewra could be made a special resort for tourists.

He further stated that a Bio-technology park was being constructed here in Jhelum, which he added would be one of the largest in Asia.

In reply to a question regarding river Jalalpur, he said a vast area of land would be utilized for promoting agriculture sector.

He added that river water could also be made potable for masses of this area.

To another question, Ch Fawad Hussain said there was a dire need to provide funds to district and tehsil level so that undeveloped parts could have better facilities for masses.