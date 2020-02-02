UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plan Being Prepared To Invest Billions Of Dollars On Technology Projects: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 09:20 PM

Plan being prepared to invest billions of dollars on technology projects: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said planning was being made to invest billions of Dollars on technology projects.

"We would spend a huge amount in science and technology schemes in the next three to ten years, and the young talent would be invited to exhibit their skills they had in technology sector," he stated while speaking in a private tv channel programme.

Commenting on Khewra Salt Mine, located in north of Pind Dadan Khan of Jhelum District, he said efforts were being made to bring foreign investment to this region so that Khewra could be made a special resort for tourists.

He further stated that a Bio-technology park was being constructed here in Jhelum, which he added would be one of the largest in Asia.

In reply to a question regarding river Jalalpur, he said a vast area of land would be utilized for promoting agriculture sector.

He added that river water could also be made potable for masses of this area.

To another question, Ch Fawad Hussain said there was a dire need to provide funds to district and tehsil level so that undeveloped parts could have better facilities for masses.

Related Topics

Technology Water Private TV Channel Agriculture Young Jhelum Khewra Pind Dadan Khan Sunday Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Mauritania attend ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Mauritania attend ..

6 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash highlights deep relations between UAE ..

51 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash highlights deep relations between UAE ..

51 minutes ago

Guinean President thanks UAE, CAEU for supporting ..

1 hour ago

Guinean President thanks UAE, CAEU for supporting ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.