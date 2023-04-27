UrduPoint.com

Plan Chalked Out To Achieve Anti-polio Drive's Targets

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 08:59 PM

A meeting of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration was held here on Thursday to meet the targets for polio vaccination of children under five years of age in the federal capital

The meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner East Islamabad and attended by officials from the Health Department, Assistant Commissioners, and other stakeholders received a briefing on the immunization plan to vaccinate every child.

The meeting was informed that polio teams will visit every house to immunize children besides providing services at other places, including bus stands, public places, and hospitals.

Additional Deputy Commissioner urged parents and caregivers to ensure that their children receive the life-saving polio vaccine so that they remain protected from poliovirus.

"It is essential that we reach as many children as possible with the vaccine now to curb polio transmission," he added.

He said that the polio programme has taken all efforts to ensure the vaccination of children to keep them safe from this highly infectious disease in the context of positive environmental samples detected in some cities.

