Plan Chalked Out To Control Wheelie On I-Day

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Plan chalked out to control wheelie on I-Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :-:The district police have chalked out a plan to discourage wheelie on Independence Day of Pakistan (August 14).

In this regard, joint squads of dolphin force and traffic police have been formed and duties have been assigned to policemen.

According to district police spokesperson, CPO Cap (Retd) Muhammad Suhail Ch and SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza Bukhari have issued special directions to dolphin force and traffic police to control wheelie on Jashn-e-Azadi.

Under these directions, wheelie doers will be sent behind bars and their motorcycles will be impounded besides cancellation of driving licenses.

The police squads will comprise of dolphin force with 500 CC motorbikes and traffic police squad with 250 CC bikes have been constituted. The squads will remain of all important main roads –canal road, canal express way, Jarranwala Road, Susan Road, D-ground, Satiana Road, Samundri Road, Mall Road, Jail Road, Gulber Road, Narrwala Road, Sargodha Road, Jhang Road, Samanabad and Rasala Road from August 13 night to August 14 night in shifts.

Mechanics helping in preparation of motorcycles for wheelie will also be arrested and cases will be registered against them, the spokesperson said.

He said that temporary speed breakers would also be set up to control motorcyclists.

He said that motorcyclists under 18-year of age would be arrested and their vehicles would be impounded for three days.

The police have appealed to the parents to control their childrenfrom deadly play of one-wheeling, otherwise, they will have to facelegal action.

