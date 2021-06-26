UrduPoint.com
Plan Chalked Out To Implement Rs 560bln Development Programme

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 07:29 PM

On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a plan has been chalked out for the implementation of Rs 560 billion development programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a plan has been chalked out for the implementation of Rs 560 billion development programme.

In this connection, a meeting was held in the CM's Office on Saturday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik. Principal Secretary to CM Tahir Khurshid and secretaries of all departments were present. Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting through video link.

The principal secretary gave guidelines to the participants for implementation of Rs 560 billion ADP.

The departments have been given a deadline of July 31 to get the approval of unapproved schemes and to take prompt measures in this regard.

The CM has said that a time-frame would be given for completion of the schemes.

The CM said that the schemes have to be completed speedily besides ensuring the high quality of work. The action plan formulated for the implementation of the Annual Development Program 2021-22, before the start of new fiscal year, will ensure timely utilization of funds. The Chief Minister said that the ADP was a roadmap of progress and prosperity for the people of the province and any leniency and delay in this regard will not be tolerated.

