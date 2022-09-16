Plan devised to allot govt land to farmers in Cholistan

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, a plan has been devised to give government lands in the expanse of Cholistan to 20,000 local farmers for temporary cultivation for a period of five years in a transparent manner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, a plan has been devised to give government lands in the expanse of Cholistan to 20,000 local farmers for temporary cultivation for a period of five years in a transparent manner.

The CM stated that the draw for the allotment of the first phase will be conducted by the Punjab Information Technology board, while another 5,000 farmers will be allotted temporary lands in the second phase.

A meeting was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office which was attended by Special Assistant Dr.

Muhammad Afzal, Assembly Member Chaudhry Muhammad Ahsan, SMBR Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary GM Sikandar and MD Cholistan Development Authority Mehr Muhammad Khalid while deputy commissioner Bahawalpur participated through video link.

The government would resolve Cholistan farmers' problems on a priority, the CM said and hoped that this initiative would boost the agri economy in the area. The people of Cholistan have an equal right to resources and allotment of lands to the landless farmers will change their future, he concluded.