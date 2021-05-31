UrduPoint.com
Plan Devised To Beautify Underpasses, Flyovers, Pedestrian Bridges: Administrator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 08:01 PM

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said that a master plan has been prepared for beautification of underpasses, flyovers, pedestrian bridges and major arteries of Karachi and the process would began with the assistance of the private sector soon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said that a master plan has been prepared for beautification of underpasses, flyovers, pedestrian bridges and major arteries of Karachi and the process would began with the assistance of the private sector soon.

"The latest techniques and ideas in the world will be used in the soft branding of Karachi," the Administrator said this while addressing a meeting on beautification of Karachi here on Monday.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director General Technical Services Shabih ul Hasnain Zaidi, Director General Parks and Horticulture Taha Saleem, Faiz Qadwai, Sohail Ahmed and people from various organizations were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that it is necessary to improve the sewerage system in the underpasses of the city because if the sewerage and rainwater drainage system in the underpasses is not fixed, its beautification would be of no importance.

"We will also seek the support of organizations that are ready to join the beautification of Karachi with a creative mind," he added. Ahmed said that the importance of commercial aspect has its place but it is important to improve the image of Karachi and highlight its importance in its cultural background.

He was of the view that Karachi has a rich past in terms of its culture and civilization and one of the few major cities in the world.

"Karachi, being a coastal city, is very important, so every citizen should play his role in the process of beautification and improvement of the city," he added.

He said that work for beautification of Shahra-e-Faisal would be started soon and it would be given a new look.

During the meeting, the work of improving the infrastructure in different areas was also reviewed and it was decided that along with beautification, infrastructure development will also continue as roads, arteries, bridges and underpasses must be kept in better condition to provide facilities to the citizens.

Ahmed said that the master plan for beautification of the city has also been prepared keeping in view the needs of different areas.

He added that street lights are also being activated on various roads to keep the roads and arteries lit at night.

"The objectives of beautification will be achieved only when the available infrastructure is kept in working condition for which the field teams of the Department of Works are working," said the Administrator.

He said that the results of the tree plantation drive, launched to make Karachi beautiful and green, would soon begin to emerge as the landscape of various corridors would be changed.

"All these steps are being taken in the wider interest of the city. The best results will be achieved in the future and the citizens of Karachi will feel a pleasant change," he added.

