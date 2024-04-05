Open Menu

Plan Devised To Check Overcharging, Overloading On Eid

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 07:45 PM

Sukkur police have announced a crackdown on transport owners involved in overcharging and overloading during Eid holidays

SSP Sukkur Abid Baloch on Friday said thousands of people leave for their hometowns to attend Eid festivities with their loved ones. It is unfortunate that greedy transport owners exploit them, he added.

Baloch said police have devised a comprehensive plan this year to stop the exploitation. The district police has also issued directions to the transport owners to fix fare details at a prominent place in vehicles.

The SSP announced impounding of vehicles found involved in overcharging or overloading. Police are taking measures against overloading to ensure a safe journey, he added.

He requested people to call at Police Helpline 15 in case of any help or complaint. He said action will also be taken against those who overload their buses.

SSP Sukkur said transport owners and drivers are required to charge fixed fare and fix fare list at a prominent place of a vehicle.

