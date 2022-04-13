Plan devised to control wheat smuggling: DC

The district administration has formulated a comprehensive plan for effective control of wheat smuggling with collaboration of district and motorway police

During a meeting held at DC Complex here, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad said that teams of district administration and police would be deputed at entry and exit points of motorway interchanges.

The DC said that apart from preventing the smuggling of wheat, strict action would be taken against hoarders. He asked the food department to use all possible means to curb the hoarding and smuggling of wheat and flour.

CPO said that the district police would fulfill its responsibilities to curb the illegal movement and storage of wheat. The meeting was informed that special checking teams would be deputed at Interchange Sahiyanwala, Millat Road, Sargodha Road, Aminpur Road, Jhang Road, Tandlianwala and Jaranwala.