UrduPoint.com

Plan Devised To Control Wheat Smuggling: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022 | 12:08 AM

Plan devised to control wheat smuggling: DC

The district administration has formulated a comprehensive plan for effective control of wheat smuggling with collaboration of district and motorway police

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration has formulated a comprehensive plan for effective control of wheat smuggling with collaboration of district and motorway police.

During a meeting held at DC Complex here, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad said that teams of district administration and police would be deputed at entry and exit points of motorway interchanges.

The DC said that apart from preventing the smuggling of wheat, strict action would be taken against hoarders. He asked the food department to use all possible means to curb the hoarding and smuggling of wheat and flour.

CPO said that the district police would fulfill its responsibilities to curb the illegal movement and storage of wheat. The meeting was informed that special checking teams would be deputed at Interchange Sahiyanwala, Millat Road, Sargodha Road, Aminpur Road, Jhang Road, Tandlianwala and Jaranwala.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Road Jhang Sargodha Jaranwala Tandlianwala All From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

UAE's ADNOC Signs Agreement With Chinese Shipyard ..

UAE's ADNOC Signs Agreement With Chinese Shipyard on Construction of 2 LNG Carri ..

4 minutes ago
 PML-N to develop consensus for conducting next ele ..

PML-N to develop consensus for conducting next elections: Sanaullah

4 minutes ago
 US in Annual Human Rights Report Says Kiev Failed ..

US in Annual Human Rights Report Says Kiev Failed to Prosecute Corrupt Officials

5 minutes ago
 Blinken Says China Continues to Commit Crimes Agai ..

Blinken Says China Continues to Commit Crimes Against Humanity in Xinjiang

5 minutes ago
 Djokovic loses Monte Carlo opener

Djokovic loses Monte Carlo opener

8 minutes ago
 Much awaited rain provides relief to heat stricken ..

Much awaited rain provides relief to heat stricken faithful in Ramazan

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.