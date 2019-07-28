Plan devised to mitigate flood damages during Monsoon

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :All the departments concerned including Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Rescue-1122, Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards and Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) have been put on high alert for Monsoon season while a comprehensive action plan for preventing flood in Nullahs has been devised.

According to a District Administration spokesman, WASA has set up a flood control room at its Headquarters Liaquat Bagh and four field offices.

The departments concerned have also finalized all the arrangements including medical, evacuation, warning system and establishment of emergency response cell to cope with any flood situation for Monsoon season.

The cleanliness and de-silting work of all 11 nullahs of the city which fall in Nullah Lai had been completed swiftly, he added.

Dhoke Naju, Zia-ul-Haq Colony, Both sides of Ratta bridge, Bhossa Godown, Mohanpura near Jinnah Road Bridge, Javaid Colony, Nadeem Colony, Dhoke Chiragh Din, New Phagwari, Mohallah Raja Sultan, Gowalmandi and Dhoke Ellahi Bukish and other vulnerable areas of the town were focused during cleanliness.

A comprehensive action plan for preventing flood in Nullah Lai and other Nullahs of the city has been devised aimed at mitigating flood damages in terms of deaths, injuries and economic losses in Rawalpindi.

WASA has set up five response units including four flood and a water supply for Monsoon season where staff would be on duty around the clock, he added.