Plan devised to provide crime free environment in SITE area : DIG Sharjeel

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad Sharjeel Kareem Kharal has said that a comprehensive plan has been devised to provide a crime free environment in the SITE area Hyderabad.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the SITE Association here on Thursday the DIG informed that 990 policemen were currently performing duty in 24 police stations in Hyderabad district.

He added that he was consulting with his high-ups to increase the available strength.

The DIG appreciated the coordination offered by the representatives of the trade and industry to the police force.

He told that on demand of the business community a Special Protection Cell and a 15 emergency base were being formed.

SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Sadozai assured the traders that he would restore the law and order situation in Hyderabad to great extent in the next 2 months.

The SITE Association's Saman Mal Devnani informed that during the tenure of IG A D Khawaja, the association provided 4 mobile vans and 20 motorbikes to the district police including 2 vans and 8 motorbikes to SITE police station.

"But today no one knows where those vehicles are," he lamented.