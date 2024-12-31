Plan devises to convert PHE schemes on solar energy: Imran Gichki

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Secretary Public Health Engineering (PHE), Imran Gichki on Tuesday said that the plan has been devised to shift PHE schemes on solar energy which would help to reduces electricity costs and provide non-stopped power supply.

The project would also overcome the reliance on QUESCO and provide significant relief to the people, he said while talking to APP.

The department has also established two RO plants in the coastal areas of Balochistan which would be game changer for the provision of clean drinking water in the water scarcity area.

After the successful installation of filtration plants in the coastal belt, the plan has also in pipeline to install water purification plants in Naseerabad and Jaffarabad districts to ensure quality drinking water.

The government has allocated Rs 150 million in the financial year 2024-25 for the establishment of four RO plants, Imran Gichki added.

Under the scheme a filtration plant worth of Rs 40 million has been installed in Kund Malir, purifying 4,000 gallons of water daily, benefiting a population of 3,000.

He said RO plant will also provide water to residents of Pashkan and Gunj in Gwadar soon after its completion.

Secretary Imran Gachki mentioned that, under the direction of the provincial minister, this project was completed in just three months.

Imran Gachki further explained that polluted water in Naseerabad is causing various diseases. If the people in the area are provided with clean water, the spread of these diseases could be reduced.

After the installation of filtration plants in Gwadar and Lasbela, plans are in place to install clean water plants in Naseerabad and Jaffarabad.

He added that, under the guidance of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Provincial Minister of PHE Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, the water filtration plants are being solarized.

He further said that Gwadar city receiving water supply from dams, and there is no water shortage in the area. RO plants in Balochistan's coastal areas will prove to be a game changer.

He said the government would put the installation of new water filtration plants in the next public sector development program to provide clean drinking water to the citizens.

He said resolving the water issue was top priority of the present government. All available resources would be utilized for the early completion of clean water projects, he added.

He said that the steps would be taken to achieve the target and to ensure the availability of safe drinking water to the people of the province.