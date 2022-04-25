Plan done to penalize one wheelies, underage drivers ahead of Eid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghilzai has deputed special teams to check one wheelies, underage driving, over speeding and those involved in causing ruckus at public places ahead of Eid ul Fitr.

Ghilzai said in a statement on Monday that zero tolerance policy would be enforced on such violations and vehicles/motorcycles of youngsters below 18 would be impounded if found driving.

CTO said that special teams have been formed that would operate under supervision of circle officers. He said that speed breakers and barriers would be installed on busy roads including flyovers, model road and others. He said that violators would face strict action to be taken jointly by traffic police and district police.