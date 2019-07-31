Plan evolved for massive tree plantation

The Punjab government has evolved a comprehensive plan to bring the maximum area under tree plantation which would help overcome environment degradation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has evolved a comprehensive plan to bring the maximum area under tree plantation which would help overcome environment degradation.

Talking to APP, the Punjab Forest Department sources said the tree plantation across the province would help control the growing environmental pollution.

"Nine million saplings would be planted in Punjab during the monsoon tree plantation campaign," he added.

He said that providing a clean environment to people was the priority of the government, adding that tree plantation was a service to humanity.

The sources further said that 830,000 saplings would be planted in the Rawalpindi region under the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2019.

A senior official of National Highway Authority told APP that the Punjab government was fully supporting NHA to initiate 'Apni Shahrah project', which would provide fresh oxygen and scenic beauty to travellers in the country.

He said the Punjab government would plant 20,000 saplings in a 40 km long area, across the highway in Gujrat and Jhelum districts. He further said that the NHA was contributing a national resposibility by strengthening the 'Clean and Green Pakistan programme' of the Federal government.

Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) sources said the PTI government was taking concrete measures to combat environmental pollution in the country.

The sources said that trees played an important role in ecological systems.

"Trees contribute to the many complex processes that are responsible for recycling carbon and water. They also regulate water flows and protect soils," he added.