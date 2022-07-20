UrduPoint.com

Plan Finalized To Ensure Foolproof Security During 'Pilot Census'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Plan finalized to ensure foolproof security during 'Pilot Census'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police on Wednesday finalized a comprehensive plan to ensure law and order during the "pilot census" across the city.

The initiative was taken in line with the directives of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan who ordered to provide foolproof security to the census teams for preventing any obstruction, subversive activity and interference during the process.

More than 150 police personnel and some high officials including Deputy Inspector General, Senior Superintendent of Police, two SPs and four DSPs will perform their duties and coordinate with the district administration and other law enforcement agencies.

The bomb disposal squad will screen every area before the arrival of a census team which will also be accompanied by an armed police official.

Fire brigade and rescue 1122 will also be available in the census area around the clock. All the SHOs have been directed to ensure strict patrolling in their respective areas during the drive.

In case of any suspicious activity, the SHOs will inform a senior official concerned in time. All the Zonal Sub-Divisional Police Officers will visit the personnel performing duties at different check points to keep their morale high.

The Zonal SPs will ensure deployment of the force as per the security plan.

Meanwhile, SSP Traffic Mustafa Tanveer will ensure smooth flow of traffic across the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Law And Order Visit Traffic Nasir Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic ..

Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic win in first Test against Sri ..

2 hours ago
 PTI files contempt petition in SC against Rana San ..

PTI files contempt petition in SC against Rana Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Pakistan asks UN to keep focus on children's pligh ..

Pakistan asks UN to keep focus on children's plight in IIOJK

3 hours ago
 Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka's president

3 hours ago
 vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Ca ..

Vivo Y55 — Excellent Performance with Amazing Camera and Breath-taking Design

4 hours ago
 PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML ..

PTI leaders being offered upto Rs500m bribe by PML-N ahead of Punjab CM’s elec ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.