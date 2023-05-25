UrduPoint.com

Plan Finalized To Pay Tribute To Defenders Of Motherland On May 25: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Plan finalized to pay tribute to defenders of motherland on May 25: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division Amir Khatak said on Wednesday that people from all walks of life are enthusiastically preparing to pay respects to Shuhada who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to safeguard the country from all threats.

Yom-Takreem-Shuhada would be observed with enthusiasm and solemnity on Thursday and tribute would be paid to martyrs at a formal ceremony at clock tower Chowk to be attended by families of martyrs and people from all sectors of life including lawyers, traders, religious leaders, industrialists and civil society representatives, Commissioner said in an interaction with heads of media houses in Multan.

Different activities including rallies, seminars and other programmes would be held across the Multan division comprising districts of Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, and Lodhran.

Soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces and personnel of law enforcement agencies who laid down their lives for Pakistan are the pride of the country, Commissioner said.

Deputy commissioner Dr Omar Jahangir, Director public Relations Sajjad Jahanian, deputy directors Waseem Yousuf and Iram Salimee besides local heads of news tv channels, newspapers and news agencies were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Martyrs Shaheed Civil Society Lawyers Khanewal Lodhran Vehari Jahanian Media TV All From

Recent Stories

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of ..

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of Russian Athletes

1 hour ago
 Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork ..

Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork to Run for US President - Fili ..

1 hour ago
 Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home ..

Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home - President

1 hour ago
 549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa ..

549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa University conferred degrees b ..

1 hour ago
 Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Count ..

Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Country - Reports

1 hour ago
 Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting ..

Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting peace, stability and developme ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.