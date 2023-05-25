Plan finalized to pay tribute to defenders of motherland on May 25: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division Amir Khatak said on Wednesday that people from all walks of life are enthusiastically preparing to pay respects to Shuhada who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to safeguard the country from all threats.

Yom-Takreem-Shuhada would be observed with enthusiasm and solemnity on Thursday and tribute would be paid to martyrs at a formal ceremony at clock tower Chowk to be attended by families of martyrs and people from all sectors of life including lawyers, traders, religious leaders, industrialists and civil society representatives, Commissioner said in an interaction with heads of media houses in Multan.

Different activities including rallies, seminars and other programmes would be held across the Multan division comprising districts of Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, and Lodhran.

Soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces and personnel of law enforcement agencies who laid down their lives for Pakistan are the pride of the country, Commissioner said.

Deputy commissioner Dr Omar Jahangir, Director public Relations Sajjad Jahanian, deputy directors Waseem Yousuf and Iram Salimee besides local heads of news tv channels, newspapers and news agencies were present.