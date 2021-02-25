Plan for constructing fortification wall from Dehli Gate to Pak Gate in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Divisional administration has decided to restore "faseel" (fortification wall) from Dehli Gate to Pak Gate, around one kilometer long wall, as part of restoring its centuries-old historical identity.

In this connection Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Thursday along with Punjab Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi visited the interior part of the city to witness the ground situation before initiating the work on proposed development plan.

A grand type of family gazebo and food point would be built along the stone wall to give it a unique look, it was said.

Commissioner Nadeem Qureshi said that unfortunately the journey of development had moved them away from protection and preservation of culture and heritage of the city.

In a statement, he vowed to convert the "faseel" a memorable recreational place with joint venture of public-private partnership.

He said present stone wall, almost one kilometer long existed in real condition was attached with six gates of the city.

Multan is one of the oldest city in the world and it is need of the hour to protect the old heritage.

Divisional administration and political leadership were proud to come on one page with sole agenda of preserving the heritage of the city, said Qureshi.

He ordered operation against encroachment spreading around proposed location of the stone wall. He called an urgent meeting of Metropolitan Corporation, Waste Management Company and Parks and Horticultural Authority to devise modus operandi for initiating the action plan about the work.

History of the city was replete with battles and great historical fictions, the commissioner said in a statement.

He said that old gates of the city were proved to be preserver of the old civilisation with the "faseel" had infect emerged out as 'identity of the city' restored in its original form and shape.