Plan for controlling price hike prepared

PARACHINAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration Kurram Friday prepared an inclusive plan for controlling price hike and hoarding of daily commodities in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram Shah Fahad besides other officials of the district administration and KP Halal Safety and food Authority discussed the plan and decided to take strict action against elements involved in profiteering, hoarding and violating the government's approved price list.

Shah Fahad said all available resources would be utilized to control prices in the markets.

He said wheat supply according to government's approved quota was being provided to flour mills for provision of subsidized Atta to masses.

He directed district administration and Food authority to inspect local markets on daily basis and ensure selling of edible items on price list approved by the government after consultation with traders and shopkeepers' representatives.

Later, the officials visited Kurram Flour mill and checked the quality of subsidized flour, bag's weight, stock register and cleanliness in godown.