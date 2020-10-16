UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plan For Controlling Price Hike Prepared

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 05:37 PM

Plan for controlling price hike prepared

District administration Kurram Friday prepared an inclusive plan for controlling price hike and hoarding of daily commodities in the district

PARACHINAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration Kurram Friday prepared an inclusive plan for controlling price hike and hoarding of daily commodities in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram Shah Fahad besides other officials of the district administration and KP Halal Safety and food Authority discussed the plan and decided to take strict action against elements involved in profiteering, hoarding and violating the government's approved price list.

Shah Fahad said all available resources would be utilized to control prices in the markets.

He said wheat supply according to government's approved quota was being provided to flour mills for provision of subsidized Atta to masses.

He directed district administration and Food authority to inspect local markets on daily basis and ensure selling of edible items on price list approved by the government after consultation with traders and shopkeepers' representatives.

Later, the officials visited Kurram Flour mill and checked the quality of subsidized flour, bag's weight, stock register and cleanliness in godown.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Price Market All Government Wheat Weight Flour

Recent Stories

Women commentators change landscape of Pakistan cr ..

58 seconds ago

Players or officials who put others at risk by vio ..

21 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan soon to launch realme 7 pro became ..

37 minutes ago

Over 15,000 cases of COVID-19 infection detected i ..

41 minutes ago

Libya mayor discuss political concerns with UN env ..

3 minutes ago

Court orders to register FIR against accused docto ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.