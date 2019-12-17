UrduPoint.com
Plan For Improving Capacity Of PHATA Devised: Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed

Tue 17th December 2019

Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Tuesday said that a comprehensive programme for improving the capacity of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) had been devised to speedily complete the Naya Pakistan housing projects

The programme would also help boost organisational reforms process, he said this while presiding over the board of directors meeting of PHATA here.

DG PHATA Liaquat Chatha presented a report about implementation of decisions made in the previous meeting.

The minister said that finance, accounts, engineering, planning, procurement, communication and IT sections would be further activated and strengthened so that early completion of Naya Pakistan Housing Projects could be ensured.

The meeting also gave approval to restoration of different schemes along with increase in duration of construction of homes, start of development schemes under PHATA in different cities and amendments to PHATA service rules.

Meanwhile, approval of amended layout plan for construction of apartments and houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Project in Sialkot and Chiniot was also given.

Secretary Housing Nadeem Mehbub, Housing Taskforce General Secretary Atif Ayub and others also attended the meeting.

