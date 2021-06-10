UrduPoint.com
Plan For Mass Vaccination Campaign Finalized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 07:06 PM

The District Administration devised a plan for expediting mass vaccination of citizens to join the government's hands for the safety of the public through inoculation against coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The District Administration devised a plan for expediting mass vaccination of citizens to join the government's hands for the safety of the public through inoculation against coronavirus.

A spokesperson for district government on Thursday said that over 200,000 people have already been vaccinated against the virus in the district so far.

He informed that 2400 staffers of MWMC along with their families, 600 employees of district jail and family members and 740 staffers of CAA, PIA, ASF, Customs deputed at Multan International Airport have been inoculation.

Exactly 7206 citizens were vaccinated in the district during the last 24 hours, he said and added that the public was being given jab at Nishtar Medical University hall round the clock to make mass immunization drive a success.

The target of schools, colleges and university faculty vaccination has also been achieved, the spokesperson stated.

A total of 22 corona vaccination centres are functional in the district, he concluded.

