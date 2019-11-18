Plan formulated to curb growing population of stray dogs: Secretary, LG Roshan Ali Shaikh,

UrduPoint.com
Mon 18th November 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ):Local Government (LG), Sindh, has formulated a plan to curb the growing population of stray dogs in the province.

Secretary, LG Roshan Ali Shaikh, in a statement issued here on Saturday claimed that there will be no stray dogs in Sindh after five to eight years, a grand operation was being launched from next week to vaccinate stray dogs.

He said that PC-1 of the Street Dog Population and rabies Control Programme is being presented to the Technical Committee on Monday.

He said that the conventional method of killing dogs was also being carried out across the province. But we cannot kill all the dogs.

Secretary Local Government said that Sindh was the first province to launch a modern technique to deal with the issue of stray dogs.

