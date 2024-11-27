Open Menu

Plan-II Of May 9 Successfully Thwarted: Marriyum

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that 'Plan-II' of May 9 has successfully been thwarted.

In a statement, issued on Wednesday, she said the PTI workers were incited to attack military installations on May 9, and alleged that 'mercenaries' were used to martyr rangers and police personnel on November 26.

"The sole objective of reaching D-Chowk was to create chaos and leave behind bodies of rangers and police officers," she said.

Referring to past incidents, she added, "In 2014, graves were dug at D-Chowk, and in 2024, after martyring police and rangers, they fled the scene."

Marriyum accused Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur of being responsible for the martyrdom of police and rangers. She alleged that the PTI was not a political party but a group of hardened criminals. She said Imran Khan's so-called revolution had crumbled and fled in disgrace.

