Plan-II Of May 9 Successfully Thwarted: Marriyum
Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that 'Plan-II' of May 9 has successfully been thwarted.
In a statement, issued on Wednesday, she said the PTI workers were incited to attack military installations on May 9, and alleged that 'mercenaries' were used to martyr rangers and police personnel on November 26.
"The sole objective of reaching D-Chowk was to create chaos and leave behind bodies of rangers and police officers," she said.
Referring to past incidents, she added, "In 2014, graves were dug at D-Chowk, and in 2024, after martyring police and rangers, they fled the scene."
Marriyum accused Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and Ali Amin Gandapur of being responsible for the martyrdom of police and rangers. She alleged that the PTI was not a political party but a group of hardened criminals. She said Imran Khan's so-called revolution had crumbled and fled in disgrace.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt to disclose Afghan nationals arrested from PTI protests
PTI's sit-in still continues, says CM Gandapur
COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security
Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe
Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PU VC forms committee to improve university affairs3 seconds ago
-
WAPDA chairman reviews construction progress on K-IV Project6 seconds ago
-
City mayor assures steps to provide needed facilities in schools12 seconds ago
-
Governor Kundi condoles with Bilour family over demise of Ilyas Bilour18 seconds ago
-
Youth killed, sister injured in road mishap10 minutes ago
-
5 injured in Chichawatni road accident10 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to disclose Afghan nationals arrested from PTI protests10 minutes ago
-
Youth to be guided in finding job opportunities : Governor20 minutes ago
-
MDA to install advanced signal system20 minutes ago
-
Applications for regional Plan9 new cohorts are open now20 minutes ago
-
Smog: 138 shops sealed, 5 cases registered30 minutes ago
-
DSO Haripur takes immediate action to resolve players’ issues and improve facilities40 minutes ago