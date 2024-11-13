Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP

Da Hawwa Lur, (Daughter of Eve), a non-governmental organization working on gender equality, has prepared a Plan of Action for reducing HIV/AIDs prevalence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Da Hawwa Lur, (Daughter of Eve), a non-governmental organization working on gender equality, has prepared a Plan of Action for reducing HIV/AIDs prevalence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The year long Plan of Action was drafted by Provincial AIDS Network constituted by Da Hawwa Lur with the objective of containing spread of the deadly virus besides treatment of infected patients.

“The plan emphasizes partnerships with government bodies, healthcare institutions, and community-based organizations to implement sustainable and inclusive for reducing HIV/AIDS cases in the province,” informed Shawana Shah, Programme Director, Da Hawa Lur.

Speaking at the third meeting of Provincial AIDS Network held here on Wednesday, Shawana Shah said the escalating human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection is a matter of concern for both the general population and healthcare practioners.

CEO Da Hawa Lur, Khurshid Bano, Former MPA, Sumaira Shams, Coordinator National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR), M. Rizwan, Asghar Khan of TB Association, media representatives and others were present in the meeting.

Insufficient public health education leaves people unaware of HIV transmission risks, prevention, and treatment options, she laments.

There are only 13 ART centers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving many regions underserved, especially in rural areas, posing barriers to patients, she added.

The Action Plan also stresses government to focus on multidisciplinary strategies to overcome the incidence of HIV cases, engage motivational speakers and community elders in campaigns, observe and monitor the incidence of HIV cases in key population; and collaborate with international stakeholders of heath program to share their knowledge and best resources to control HIV.

For implementation of the plan, Provincial AIDs Network will focus on three key intervention including prevention and awareness, treatment and care, and advocacy and policy.

Collaboration with Khyber Medical University (KMU) through an MoU for inclusion of a course on Gender Sensitive Health Care Practices and Inclusion of Transgender in the Health Care System to increase awareness among medical students and practitioners is also suggested in the plan.

Regarding treatment of paitents, the network will partner with healthcare institutions such as Lady Reading Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex under the banner of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial AIDS Control Program to ensure accessible and affordable treatment options, including ART (antiretroviral therapy - Treatment of HIV).

The network will conduct meetings with policymakers and political leaders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to discuss the implementation and passage of provincial-level policy and strategy.

The participants of the meeting presented different suggestions including holding research on different practices posing threat for increase in HIV and AIDs.

It was also demanded to prepare safety guidelines for beauty salons and ensuring its implementation through concerned department.

The Provincial AIDS Network will also prepare printed material besides infographic for social media to educate people about factors threating AIDs infection and treatment options for infected persons.