Plan Of Action Chalked Out For Reducing HIV/AIDS Prevalence In KP
Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 07:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Da Hawwa Lur, (Daughter of Eve), a non-government organization working on gender equality, has prepared a Plan of Action for reducing HIV/AIDs prevalence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a focus on women and transgender individuals.
The year-long Plan of Action was drafted by the Provincial AIDS Network constituted by Da Hawwa Lur with the objective of containing spread of the deadly virus besides the treatment of infected patients.
“The plan emphasizes partnerships with government bodies, healthcare institutions, and community-based organizations to implement sustainable and inclusive health initiatives for reducing HIV/AIDS cases in the province,” informed Shawana Shah, Programme Director, Da Hawa Lur.
Speaking at the third meeting of the Provincial AIDS Network held here on Wednesday, Shawana Shah said the escalating human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection is a matter of concern for both the general population and healthcare practitioners.
CEO Da Hawa Lur, Khurshid Bano, Former MPA, Sumaira Shams, Coordinator National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR), M. Rizwan, Asghar Khan of TB Association, media representatives and others were present in the meeting.
Shawana said the transgender community which is the hotspot of HIV infection is not aware of disease symptoms and treatment facilities offered by the government and some private institutions.
Widespread societal stigma, particularly towards transgender discourages many from seeking diagnosis and treatment, she added.
Insufficient public health education leaves people especially transgender individuals unaware of HIV transmission risks, prevention, and treatment options, she laments.
There are only 13 ART centers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving many regions underserved, especially in rural areas, posing barriers to patients, she added.
She also shared that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded a total of 8,063 registered HIV cases including 5,656 adult males, 1,847 adult females, 149 transgender individuals, 243 child males, and 168 child females.
Peshawar has been hardest hit, accounting for over 4,000 cases, followed by Bannu.
The Action Plan also stresses government focus on multidisciplinary strategies to overcome the incidence of HIV cases, engage motivational speakers and community elders in campaigns, observe and monitor the incidence of HIV cases in key populations; and collaborate with international stakeholders of health program to share their knowledge and best resources to control HIV.
For implementation of the plan, the Provincial AIDs Network will focus on three key interventions including prevention and awareness, treatment and care, and advocacy and policy.
Collaboration with Khyber Medical University (KMU) through an MoU for inclusion of a course on Gender Sensitive Health Care Practices and Inclusion of Transgender in the Health Care System to increase awareness among medical students and practitioners is also suggested in the plan.
Regarding the treatment of patients, the network will partner with healthcare institutions such as Lady Reading Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex under the banner of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial AIDS Control Program to ensure accessible and affordable treatment options, including ART (antiretroviral therapy - Treatment of HIV).
The network will conduct meetings with policymakers and political leaders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to discuss the implementation and passage of provincial-level policy and strategy.
The participants of the meeting presented different suggestions including conducting research on different practices posing a threat for an increase in HIV and AIDs.
It was also demanded to prepare safety guidelines for beauty salons and ensure its implementation through the concerned department.
The Provincial AIDS Network will also prepare printed material besides infographics for social media to educate people about factors threatening AIDs infection and treatment options for infected persons.
