Plan Ordered For X-ray Facilities, Operation Theaters At Veterinary Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Plan ordered for X-ray facilities, operation theaters at veterinary hospitals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel has directed for preparing a concept paper to equip the veterinary hospitals with X-ray facilities and modern operation theaters.

He visited the Civil Veterinary Hospital in Faisalabad and inspected its various departments.

Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr. Usman Tahir was also present on the occasion while Director Livestock Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar briefed the secretary about performance of livestock department in Faisalabad division.

The livestock secretary personally contacted livestock farmers listed in the OPD register to get feedback on the services provided to them at veterinary hospital.

He said that the government is committed to providing effective veterinary services and ensuring timely and high-quality assistance for livestock farmers.

He directed the Additional Secretary (Technical) and Director Livestock to prepare a concept paper for equipping district-level veterinary hospitals across the province with X-ray facilities and modern operation theaters.

This proposal would be considered for inclusion in next year’s Annual Development Program (ADP), he added.

He also commended the performance of Livestock Department in Faisalabad and urged the field staff to continue working with dedication and integrity.

