Plan prepared to control traffic problem, ensure smooth flow of traffic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration in collaboration with city traffic police, on Thursday has chalked out a comprehensive plan to control traffic problems and maintain smooth flow of traffic in the inner-city markets of the provincial capital.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, the encroachments will be removed to ensure the flow of traffic on Ashraf Road, Ghanta Ghar Chowk, Riti Bazaar and other markets.

In this regard Assistant Commissioner Rao Hashim along with SP Traffic Mohammad Saeed Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Junaidshah, DSP Traffic Islahuddin, Chief Demolition Inspector Qaiser Bacha, President Tajer Insaf Shahid Khan and other business representatives visited the inner city markets.

The shopkeepers were informed and instructed to keep their goods inside their shops and not to encroach, otherwise strict action would be taken on non-compliance.