UrduPoint.com

Plan Prepared To Control Traffic Problem, Ensure Smooth Flow Of Traffic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Plan prepared to control traffic problem, ensure smooth flow of traffic

The district administration in collaboration with city traffic police, on Thursday has chalked out a comprehensive plan to control traffic problems and maintain smooth flow of traffic in the inner-city markets of the provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration in collaboration with city traffic police, on Thursday has chalked out a comprehensive plan to control traffic problems and maintain smooth flow of traffic in the inner-city markets of the provincial capital.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, the encroachments will be removed to ensure the flow of traffic on Ashraf Road, Ghanta Ghar Chowk, Riti Bazaar and other markets.

In this regard Assistant Commissioner Rao Hashim along with SP Traffic Mohammad Saeed Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Junaidshah, DSP Traffic Islahuddin, Chief Demolition Inspector Qaiser Bacha, President Tajer Insaf Shahid Khan and other business representatives visited the inner city markets.

The shopkeepers were informed and instructed to keep their goods inside their shops and not to encroach, otherwise strict action would be taken on non-compliance.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Business Road Traffic Market

Recent Stories

Dubai Land Department issues 9,047 permits and 6,4 ..

Dubai Land Department issues 9,047 permits and 6,479 licences in 2022

7 minutes ago
 GPRC Summit 2023 spotlights risk and governance in ..

GPRC Summit 2023 spotlights risk and governance in UAE&#039;s digital future

7 minutes ago
 Mother care ward, ultrasound unit inaugurated at S ..

Mother care ward, ultrasound unit inaugurated at Sobhraj Maternity Hospital

6 minutes ago
 Poland Initiates Resolution on Germany's WWII Repa ..

Poland Initiates Resolution on Germany's WWII Reparations in Council of Europe

6 minutes ago
 Supreme Court serves notices in appeal against dea ..

Supreme Court serves notices in appeal against death sentence

6 minutes ago
 Elections vital to steer country out of challenges ..

Elections vital to steer country out of challenges: Asad Umar

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.