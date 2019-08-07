Plan prepared to ensure cleanliness on Eid Ul Adha

(@FahadShabbir)

In order to ensure cleanliness, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) chalked out a plan to dispose of offal and other animal waste during and after Eidul Adha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :In order to ensure cleanliness, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) chalked out a plan to dispose of offal and other animal waste during and after Eidul Adha.

According to a spokesman, the plan was made at a meeting of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) held here on Wednesday.

Senior Manager Operations, Dr. Hamid iqbal informed offal would be dumped properly and an effective system should be made to resolve complaints.

He also directed the officials concerned to keep the cattle markets clean on a daily basis and not to allow traders to sell sacrificial animals on roads and streets.

The leaves of the staff have been cancelled and 3225 sanitary workers and officials would be deployed to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days, spokesman said.

10 permanent and 27 mobile collection points would be setup while 364 vehicles, 144 mini dampers, 250 handcarts would be used to lift and dispose of entrails and offal of the sacrificed animals, spokesman said.

The residents have been asked to contact on Help line number 1139 for any complaint, spokesman said.