Plan Prepared To Regulate Traffic During Ramazan In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 03:20 PM

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The district traffic police have prepared a comprehensive plan to effectively regulate traffic and facilitate masses during the holy month of Ramazan.

The city's traffic in-charge Saleem Mehsud said that the plan had been devised as a result of series of meetings of senior officials of the traffic police to ensure smooth traffic flow on the city's roads and bazaars especially during rush hours like Iftar.

He said only one-way traffic would be allowed in bazaars to avert traffic mess and facilitate pedestrians.

He said that special passes would be issued for residents to drive within the city while entry of light and heavy vehicles would be banned to overcome snarl-ups on the city's roads and bazaars.

He said that traffic cops would be deputed at Bannu Adda, Shobra Chowk, GPO Morre, Prova Adda to regulate traffic on those points which usually witnessed traffic jams.

