Plan prepares for maintaining peace in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :A plans had been prepared to maintain peace and the rule of law, City Police Officer (CPO) ,Muhammad Faisal Rana said on Thursday.

The CPO expressed his view while analyzing the law and order situation and security on entry points of Rawalpindi along with SSP Operations Tariq Walait, SSP Investigations Muhammad Faisal, SP Potohar Syed Ali, SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal and SP Rawal Asif Masood.

The CPO said that it was the responsibility of police and the requirement of the society to maintain peace.

He said that each officer and official of Rawalpindi police was ready and willing to perform his professional duty for the supremacy of law.

Rawalpindi police will be up to the expectations of the law abiding citizens of Rawalpindi regarding the implementation of law.

The CPO said that, in the current situation, the final decisions would be taken by the higher authorities and to implement those decisions was the responsibility of the police. Each official of Rawalpindi police, the reserve force that arrived to support and other law enforcement agencies had been briefed to handle any kind of situation.