Plan Proposed To Reduce BISE Mirpur Jurisdiction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:34 PM

Plan proposed to reduce BISE Mirpur jurisdiction

The Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Muzaffarabad and Rawlakot would soon be established after trimming the prevailing solely status BISE Mirpur

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) : The Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that board of Intermediate and Secondary education Muzaffarabad and Rawlakot would soon be established after trimming the prevailing solely status BISE Mirpur.

He said such identical Education Boards at both the Divisional Headquarters would perform the job for the districts falling in such divisions.

"The government will provide due funds for execution of the solid waste management project in Rawalakot", the Prime Minister said while talking to a delegation, who called on him in the State's metropolis under the leadership of Sardar Ijaz Yousaf, the Poonch Div. President of his ruling party and Adviser to the government in the State's metropolis on Wednesday.

He said people have been directly benefited by the administrative and financial reforms introduced by the government for the well being of the common man.

The AJK Prime Minister said the his ruling party workers were the real assets of the party and tickets will be issued for the general elections in consultation of the organizations of the party.

He said the government would fulfill the commitment made with the people and will utilize all out resources for the uplift of the people.

Haider said that the road from Azad Patten to Rawalakot had already been named as Shahara-e-Ghazi �e-Millat, while road from Tetrinote to Rawalakot has named as Shahrah-e-Poonch added that there should be no ambiguity in this regard.

The President of the Muslim league (N) Poonch speaking on the occasion said that workers of the Muslim league are fully satisfied with the four year performance of the government and it was due to this reason that the people are joining the Muslim league (N) in a large number.

